Mbappe among missing stars at Nations League

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Geneva
AP , PTI |

Romelu Lukaku asked to work on his fitness at new club Napoli rather than join the Belgium camp

In a congested soccer season where elite players have aired the idea of going on strike, the Nations League returns this week looking less than a top priority.


Also Read: Plymouth’s Rooney charged for alleged abuse, violent conduct


France captain Kylian Mbappe opted to stay away, his probable deputy Antoine Griezmann retired from the national team. Romelu Lukaku asked to work on his fitness at new club Napoli rather than join the Belgium camp.


Add a wave of injury call-offs in Germany and elsewhere  some of them serious, for Spain defender Dani Carvajal and German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter 
Stegen and the Nations League will open an international door for newcomers.

