Pandey received good support from teammates Prathamesh Thol, who struck two goals, Sankaip R and Arnav Ojha contributing one each

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article MFA league: Pandey scores five for Dravstream SC x 00:00

Abhishek Pandey showed excellent finishing touch to score five goals in leading Dravstream SC to 9-0 win over BEST Arts & Sports Club in a Super Corporate Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Pandey received good support from teammates Prathamesh Thol, who struck two goals, Sankaip R and Arnav Ojha contributing one each.

ADVERTISEMENT