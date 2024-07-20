Breaking News
MFA league Pandey scores five for Dravstream SC

Updated on: 20 July,2024 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Abhishek Pandey showed excellent finishing touch to score five goals in leading Dravstream SC to 9-0 win over BEST Arts & Sports Club in a Super Corporate Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. 


Pandey received good support from teammates Prathamesh Thol, who struck two goals, Sankaip R and Arnav Ojha contributing one each.



football sports sports news Sports Update

