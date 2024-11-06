Minute’s silence for Spain’s flood victims before UEFA ties

Breaking News
06 November,2024
Champions League matches, including holders Real Madrid versus AC Milan in Spain, will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Europa League and the Conference League fixtures on Thursday

A minute’s silence will be observed before this week’s European club matches “in memory of the victims” of devastating floods in the Spanish region of Valencia, UEFA announced on Monday. 


“UEFA will hold a moment of silence at all club competition matches this week in memory of the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia and all those impacted in the region and beyond,” European football’s governing body said. 


Champions League matches, including holders Real Madrid versus AC Milan in Spain, will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Europa League and the Conference League fixtures on Thursday. 

Flash floods in eastern Spain which have killed at least 217, had already impacted La Liga fixtures last weekend. Madrid’s La Liga match at Valencia was postponed as was the game between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano.

