Model Lais Ribeiro poses topless to cheer Brazil

Updated on: 03 December,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

According to The Sun, Ribeiro posed topless during a photoshoot on a beach wrapped in green, yellow and blue ahead of Brazil's match against Cameroon. On Thursday, she Instagrammed this picture (right) and wrote: "Can't wait for Brazil x Cameroon tomorrow! Who you are cheering for"

Lais Ribeiro


Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro, 32, extended her support for her national team in the World Cup in a unique way. 


According to The Sun, Ribeiro posed topless during a photoshoot on a beach wrapped in green, yellow and blue ahead of Brazil’s match against Cameroon. On Thursday, she Instagrammed this picture (right) and wrote: “Can’t wait for Brazil x Cameroon tomorrow! Who you are cheering for?” 


The mother of one will be hoping that her patriotic pose will cheer up coach Tite and his boys and help Brazil add to their tally of five World Cup wins.
Ribeiro, who is a Victoria’s Secret model, got married to basketball player Joakim Noah, 37, this July. 

