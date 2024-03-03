Manchester United players at a training session ahead of their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Carrington Training Ground in Manchester earlier this week
Pic/Getty Images
Listen to this article
Oh man... this is big!x
00:00
Manchester United players at a training session ahead of their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Carrington Training Ground in Manchester earlier this week.
Also Read: Mbappe subbed again as PSG, Monaco fire blanks in draw
ADVERTISEMENT
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!