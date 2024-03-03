Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Oh man this is big
<< Back to Elections 2024

Oh man... this is big!

Updated on: 03 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Manchester United players at a training session ahead of their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Carrington Training Ground in Manchester earlier this week

Oh man... this is big!

Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Oh man... this is big!
x
00:00

Manchester United players at a training session ahead of their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Carrington Training Ground in Manchester earlier this week.


Also Read: Mbappe subbed again as PSG, Monaco fire blanks in draw



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united manchester city english premier league football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK