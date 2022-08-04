Premier League 2022/23 news: Manchester City unveil funky new third kit

The kit, designed by Puma, is neon green in colour with three thick black bands running horizontally across it. The bands have been given a faded look towards the sides thus making the jersey all the more eye-catching

The incumbent Premier League title holders Manchester City have officially unveiled their new third kit for the upcoming season that commences on 6th August 2022/23.

City, who were recently beaten by Liverpool in the Community Shield, took to Twitter to post a video of their all new third kit. The kit, designed by Puma, is neon green in colour with three thick black bands running horizontally across it. The bands have been given a faded look towards the sides thus making the jersey all the more eye-catching.

Generally, funky colours on a football jersey tend to be a hit or a miss among fans. However, irrespective of what one thinks of it, the players will definitely stand out on the field when donning this kit.

The blue side of Manchester will begin its Premier League campaign against West Ham on 7th August. They will be hoping to start of on the right foot as they prepare to defend their title yet again from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and perhaps even Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

With an attack boasting the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and Riyad Mahrez among others, few would want to bet against them winning the league this season as well.