Raheem Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea FC’s new era

Updated on: 15 July,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  London
The 27-year-old forward signed a five year contract for a fee reported to be £50 million ($59 million)

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling during a visit to Dodger Stadium in LA on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images


Raheem Sterling became Chelsea’s first signing since Todd Boehly’s consortium bought the club on Wednesday, ending his successful seven-year spell at Manchester City

The 27-year-old forward signed a five year contract for a fee reported to be £50 million ($59 million). “England star Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea from Manchester City on a five-year contract,” said Chelsea in a statement. Sterling had pre-empted his move earlier on Wednesday by posting a goodbye message on social media saying he left City as a “man” having arrived from Liverpool as a 20-year-old.


