Rodrygo strikes to take Real Madrid on top

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo celebrates his team’s second goal v Granada in Madrid on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Rodrygo continued his fine goalscoring form to help Real Madrid ease to a 2-0 win over Granada on Saturday and reclaim the lead in La Liga. After Catalan minnows Girona snatched a 2-1 win over Valencia they moved temporarily top, but Madrid slid back above them on goal difference on a tranquil evening in the capital.

Brahim Diaz opened the scoring midway through the first half and Rodrygo doubled the lead after 57 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian forward has scored seven goals in his last five games across all competitions, appearing at the perfect time to keep Madrid’s strong start to the season going.

“[Rodrygo] has returned to his best level, scoring a lot of goals,” Ancelotti told reporters. The coach reserved some praise for midfielder Toni Kroos, who set up Diaz’s opener. “He doesn’t give balls away, he always chooses the best option, he’s a midfielder who wants the ball,” added Ancelotti.

