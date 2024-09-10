t was a surprise... But there’s not much I can do, I’m not the one who decides these things,” said Rodrygo to ESPN

Rodrygo

Listen to this article Rodrygo upset over Ballon d’Or snub: I think I deserved it x 00:00

Following the announcement of the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or trophy, one of the biggest individual honours in football, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is ‘upset’ his name was not amongst the nominees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Holy Cross girls edge out Apostolic Carmel 2-1

Five players for Los Blancos were included in the shortlist, including the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos (now retired), Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal. But the Brazilian, who scored 17 goals and provided nine assists, was not included. “I was upset, I think I deserved it. I don’t want to belittle the players who are there, but I think I had a place in the 30. It was a surprise... But there’s not much I can do, I’m not the one who decides these things,” said Rodrygo to ESPN.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever