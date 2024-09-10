Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Rodrygo upset over Ballon dOr snub I think I deserved it

Rodrygo upset over Ballon d’Or snub: I think I deserved it

Updated on: 10 September,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

t was a surprise... But there’s not much I can do, I’m not the one who decides these things,” said Rodrygo to ESPN

Rodrygo upset over Ballon d’Or snub: I think I deserved it

Rodrygo

Listen to this article
Rodrygo upset over Ballon d’Or snub: I think I deserved it
x
00:00

Following the announcement of the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or trophy, one of the biggest individual honours in football, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is ‘upset’ his name was not amongst the nominees.


Also Read: Holy Cross girls edge out Apostolic Carmel 2-1



Five players for Los Blancos were included in the shortlist, including the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos (now retired), Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal. But the Brazilian, who scored 17 goals and provided nine assists, was not included. “I was upset, I think I deserved it. I don’t want to belittle the players who are there, but I think I had a place in the 30. It was a surprise... But there’s not much I can do, I’m not the one who decides these things,” said Rodrygo to ESPN.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ballon dor real madrid football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK