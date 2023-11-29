Sunil’s sweet b’day wish for sonam

For all the hard work you do and sacrifices you make for us, with so much grace and love

Sunil Chhetri

India football captain Sunil Chhetri made a cute promise of not annoying wife Sonam in his birthday message to her. He Instagrammed the above picture on Wednesday and wrote: “Happy birthday, love/mumma. Our strength, pillar, and rock thank you. For all the hard work you do and sacrifices you make for us, with so much grace and love. We wish you lots of happiness, good health and also promise that we both will annoy you as less as possible. Dhruv and Papa.”

