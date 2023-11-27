Breaking News
Watkins fires Aston Villa into 4th spot

Updated on: 27 November,2023 12:05 AM IST  |  London
But Pau Torres equalised just before the break and Watkins’s 12th goal this term wrapped up an impressive result for revitalised Villa

Ollie Watkinsfired, Aston Villa into fourth place in the Premier League as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Tottenham on a day the hosts paid tribute to former boss Terry Venables. 


Unai Emery’s side trailed to Giovani Lo Celso’s first goal of the season in the first half in north London. But Pau Torres equalised just before the break and Watkins’s 12th goal this term wrapped up an impressive result for revitalised Villa. 


Villa moved above Tottenham into fourth, with Ange Postecoglou’s team falling two points behind them in fifth after a third successive defeat stalled their early-season momentum. Tottenham have squandered the lead in all three of their defeats, but Postecoglou could point to the injuries that have robbed him of several key players including James Maddison.

