Ahead Of My Time mocks rivals in 2000 Guineas

The ace jockey won three more races, two of them for the same trainer (Todywalla), to emerge as Sunday’s star professional

Representation pic

Dr Cyrus Poonawalla’s Ahead Of My Time swept past the field to bag the Betway Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1), the prime event of Sunday’s eight-race card. The three-year-old bay colt by Excellent Art out of Miss Danehill, trained by Dallas Todywalla, was given an incredible ride by jockey A Sandesh. The ace jockey won three more races, two of them for the same trainer (Todywalla), to emerge as Sunday’s star professional.

Son Of A Gun (CS Jodha up) set a scorching pace, clocking slightly under a minute for the first 1000m, enjoying a runaway lead over Phenom, Coeur De Lion and the favourite Supernatural (P Trevor up), with Ahead Of My Time & Sandesh racing detached last, about a dozen lengths away from the leader.

Also Read: Horse Racing: Enigma for Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal