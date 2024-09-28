Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > AITA elects new office bearers not declared

AITA elects new office bearers; not declared

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Apart from getting a new President, secretary general and treasurer, AITA elected eight vice presidents, four joint secretaries and 10 executive members

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Saturday elected unopposed a new set of office bearers but the result was not declared officially as per the directions of the Delhi High Court, which is hearing a petition into Sports Code violations by the federation.


Also Read: Nagal demanded fee of Rs 45 lakh to play for India: AITA


Apart from getting a new President, secretary general and treasurer, AITA elected eight vice presidents, four joint secretaries and 10 executive members.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

