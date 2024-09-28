AITA elects new office bearers; not declared

Apart from getting a new President, secretary general and treasurer, AITA elected eight vice presidents, four joint secretaries and 10 executive members

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Saturday elected unopposed a new set of office bearers but the result was not declared officially as per the directions of the Delhi High Court, which is hearing a petition into Sports Code violations by the federation.

Apart from getting a new President, secretary general and treasurer, AITA elected eight vice presidents, four joint secretaries and 10 executive members.

