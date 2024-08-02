Archer Pravin Jhadav bows out in opening round

Even though Jhadhav shot as many as four 10s through the course of the match, the Chinese archer managed to pip the Indian by a point in each of the three sets
Pravin Jhadhav. Pic/PTI
Indian archer Pravin Jhadhav bowed out of the Paris Olympics after losing his individual men’s recurve opening round clash in straight sets to China’s Kao Wenchao on Thursday. Jhadhav lost 0-6 (28-29, 29-30, 27-28) in the round of 64.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Zheng stuns Swiatek
Even though Jhadhav shot as many as four 10s through the course of the match, the Chinese archer managed to pip the Indian by a point in each of the three sets.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever