Archer Pravin Jhadav bows out in opening round

Pravin Jhadhav. Pic/PTI

Indian archer Pravin Jhadhav bowed out of the Paris Olympics after losing his individual men’s recurve opening round clash in straight sets to China’s Kao Wenchao on Thursday. Jhadhav lost 0-6 (28-29, 29-30, 27-28) in the round of 64.

Even though Jhadhav shot as many as four 10s through the course of the match, the Chinese archer managed to pip the Indian by a point in each of the three sets.

