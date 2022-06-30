Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Are MSSA not registering schools due to election agenda

Are MSSA not registering schools due to election agenda?

Updated on: 30 June,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

All member schools have to fill the membership form for 2022-23 and pay the registration fee by June 30, failing which they will be ineligible to contest the elections or cast their vote

Are MSSA not registering schools due to election agenda?

Representational images. Pic/iStock


In the build-up to the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) elections to be held in July, allegations have emerged that the schools sports body is restricting membership to certain schools, fearing their representative might contest for a seat or become eligible voters.

Leslie Mascarenhas, a representative of St Mathew’s High School (Malad), claims this is being done by the current MSSA Managing Committee under the directive of their President, Fr Jude Rodrigues.




All member schools have to fill the membership form for 2022-23 and pay the registration fee by June 30, failing which they will be ineligible to contest the elections or cast their vote.


“I had sent a request on 23/6/2022, but it is pending approval. I made inquiries with the concerned person, Melville, who is looking after the website, but he said that he’s just an employee and has no powers. I don’t know if and when my request will be approved,” said Mascarenhas, claiming that notices had not been sent to many more schools, thus denying representatives of the schools a chance to contest the elections or to cast their vote.

Also Read: Nelson Piquet apologises for racist slur towards 7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

However, MSSA General Secretary, Esmero Figueiredo, has rubbished the claims. “MSSA has sent notices via email to all affiliated schools regarding membership forms. Schools have to download the form from our website and send it back for approval. The form will then be forwarded to the Managing Committee [MC], who have the authority to approve the request, following which the schools can pay the registration fee. There is definitely no intention to deprive any of our member schools registration. We are having a MC meeting on Thursday and all pending requests will be looked into. In fact, I’m hopeful the committee will extend the deadline by a week or so to benefit all schools,” he said.

MSSA sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK