Avinash Sable’s hunger makes him stand out from other athletes: Coach Amrish

Sable's coach Amrish Kumar is not surprised with the result and reckoned that it will increase Sable's Paris Olympics medal hopes in the 3,000m steeplechase next year

India athletes Parul Chaudhary and Avinash Sable (right)

India’s ace athlete Avinash Sable, 28, once again bettered his earlier performance and broke his own national record by completing the 5,000m race in 13:19.30sec at the Sound Running On Track Fest in Los Angeles on Sunday. He finished 12th in the competition. India’s Parul Chaudhary, who finished 10th, also broke a 13-year-old national record in the women’s 5,000m by clocking 15:10.35sec in the same competition.

Sable’s coach Amrish Kumar is not surprised with the result and reckoned that it will increase Sable’s Paris Olympics medal hopes in the 3,000m steeplechase next year. “The way Avinash fought in this 5000m race is really praiseworthy. What a race it was! Maja aaya [I enjoyed it] while watching the race on YouTube. He has that firepower and hunger to do something different than the other people, and that’s made him a special athlete than others” Amrish told mid-day from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.



Amrish Kumar

In 5,000m, Sable’s previous best timing was 13:25.65 sec which he achieved at the Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano last year. On Sunday, he broke the long-standing national record of 13:29.70 held by Bahadur Singh since 1992.

“His forte is the 3,000m steeplechase. But when he ran the 5000m, his endurance and capacity automatically increased. Not every athlete has such capacity to run in 5,000m and 3,000m. So, it is a big positive for Avinash. He is an extraordinary athlete and this ability will benefit him a lot,” said Amrish about his ward, who won a silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Amrish also felt that Sable training with the world’s top-class athletes and the guidance from coach Scott Simmons keeps him on the right track. “He appears supreme fit and focused. He has been training alongside top-class international athletes and looks motivated for a medal at the Paris Olympics. “When you compete with world champions and Olympians, it automatically reduces fear and makes one confident,” remarked Amrish.

