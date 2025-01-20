Axelsen, An Se-Young emerge India Open champions

In the women’s singles, it was another graceful performance from An Se-Young of Korea, a 2023 champion, as she effortlessly packed off Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 21-9 to win her second India Open crown

Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen and An Se-young secured the men’s and women’s singles crowns respectively with dominating wins in lop-sided finals at the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Axelsen, a 2017 and 2019 winner, prevailed 21-16, 21-8 over last year’s finalist Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the men’s singles summit clash at the KD Jadhav indoor hall. Axelsen thus erased the disappointment of falling in the opening round of Malaysian Open super 1000 last week to the same opponent. “To be honest, to win this title is very special to me. Because it has been just a different feeling on court and different preparation. I’m starting to feel like my motivation is back. I’ve been a competitor this week,” Axelsen, who was playing in his sixth India Open final in 10 years, told reporters.

In the women’s singles, it was another graceful performance from An Se-Young of Korea, a 2023 champion, as she effortlessly packed off Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 21-9 to win her second India Open crown.

