Belgian GP: Carlos Sainz tops opening practice

Updated on: 27 August,2022 08:19 AM IST  |  Francorchamps (Belgium)
Abhishek Takle

The Spaniard set a time of one minute 46.538 seconds around the Spa-Francorchamps track. That  put him him 0.069 seconds clear of Ferrari team mate Leclerc, with Verstappen 0.217 seconds adrift in his Red Bull

Carlos Sainz. Pic/AFP


Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz topped Friday’s opening practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of title protagonists Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, who are both set to drop to the back of the grid with power unit and gearbox-related penalties. The Spaniard set a time of one minute 46.538 seconds around the Spa-Francorchamps track. That  put him him 0.069 seconds clear of Ferrari team mate Leclerc, with Verstappen 0.217 seconds adrift in his Red Bull.

Verstappen, winner of eight races so far this season, holds a gaping 80-point lead over Leclerc in the overall standings and can clinch a second successive title even if he doesn’t win any of the remaining nine races.

Leclerc, who took his first Formula One around the Spa track in 2019, is refusing to throw in the towel however as long as he has at least a mathematical chance.


