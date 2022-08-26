Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen eyes another win

Despite virtually sealing his second world title, Red Bull driver Verstappen determined to win weekend’s Grand Prix in Belgium, the country of his birth

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen arrives for the Belgian GP at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack yesterday. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen doesn’t need to win another race this year to clinch a second world title, but the Red Bull driver isn’t planning on taking his foot off the gas as Formula One reconvenes after its summer break for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix. The Dutchman opened up an 80-point advantage over his closest rival Charles Leclerc following his win at the last race in Hungary.

That means he can clinch the title even if he finishes each of the nine races second behind Leclerc with the Monegasque taking the point for fastest lap.

‘It’s my favourite track’

Still, the 24-year-old, who was declared winner of a controversial, rain-hit Belgian race last year that was called after only a handful of laps behind the safety car, is raring to chalk up his first real win in the country of his birth in front of his legion of orange-clad fans.

“I definitely got the itch to get back to it,” said Verstappen, whose mother is Belgian, ahead of Sunday’s race. “It’s my favourite track, so I’m looking forward to racing there this weekend.”



Leclerc not losing hope

His championship hopes may look dim, but Leclerc is not throwing in the towel just yet.

The Monegasque took his first Formula One win around the daunting Spa-Francorchamps track that serves as the venue for the Belgian race in 2019. On Sunday, he will be aiming for a repeat. The sort of comeback he needs to mount to keep his flagging title hopes alive has rarely been seen in motor-racing. Reliability problems, driver errors and strategic missteps have also cost Ferrari dear this season, making it even more unlikely.

But the Italian team have produced a genuinely front-running car for the first time in years and the title is at least mathematically within reach.



Looking to maximise

“We need to try and maximise any opportunities that we have ahead,” said Leclerc. “I still believe in the championship. It’s going to be a very difficult challenge but I’ll believe in it until the very end.”

Sunday’s race could see a three-way fight at the front with changes to floor stiffness rules potentially putting Mercedes in the mix. The team are on a streak of six straight podium finishes, with both cars in the top three in the last two races, and George Russell taking their first pole of the season in Hungary.

