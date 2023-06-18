Billiards: Dhruv Sitwala settles for silver down under

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Dhruv Sitwala

India cueist Dhruv Sitwala’s hopes of emerging a champion were dashed by Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist, who with a last-ditch effort constructed an unfinished 201 points break to snatch a close 1500-1441 win in the 1500-up final of the Pacific International Billiards Championship at the Yarraville Club, Melbourne on Friday night.


The current India No. 2 was impressive and more consistent of the two finalists and had compiled notable breaks of 91, 89, 119, 188, 181, 107, 151, 193 and 219, but ran out of luck and had to settle for silver medal.


In contrast, the former world champion Gilchrist played steadily but managed just one century break (109).


