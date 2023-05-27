Breaking News
NSCI to meet Park Club in Billiards League final

27 May,2023
In the first semi-final, NSCI won the crucial third match to send defending champions Mandpeshwar Civic Federation (MCF) crashing out, registering a 551-539 victory

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

National Sports Club of India (NSCI) ‘A’ team and Park Club scored commendable victories to set a clash in the final of the BSAM organised Greatwhite-CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League. In the first semi-final, NSCI won the crucial third match to send defending champions Mandpeshwar Civic Federation (MCF) crashing out, registering a 551-539 victory. 


Also Read: Pankaj Advani, Damani and Shrikrishna in semis of Asian Billiards at Doha


In the other semi-final, PJ Hindu Gymkhana’s Siddharth Parikh, raised hopes of his team’s success as he neatly compiled a massive unfinished break of 155 points, but his effort went in vain as Park Club captain and third player Sanjiv Bijlani managed to score the required points which helped his team clinch a 519-492 win.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

