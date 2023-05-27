NSCI to meet Park Club in Billiards League final

In the first semi-final, NSCI won the crucial third match to send defending champions Mandpeshwar Civic Federation (MCF) crashing out, registering a 551-539 victory

National Sports Club of India (NSCI) ‘A’ team and Park Club scored commendable victories to set a clash in the final of the BSAM organised Greatwhite-CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League. In the first semi-final, NSCI won the crucial third match to send defending champions Mandpeshwar Civic Federation (MCF) crashing out, registering a 551-539 victory.

In the other semi-final, PJ Hindu Gymkhana’s Siddharth Parikh, raised hopes of his team’s success as he neatly compiled a massive unfinished break of 155 points, but his effort went in vain as Park Club captain and third player Sanjiv Bijlani managed to score the required points which helped his team clinch a 519-492 win.

