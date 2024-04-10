Bopanna-Ebden ousted; Popyrin dumps defending champ Rublev

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev’s title defence ended at the first hurdle with a straight-sets defeat by Australian Alexei Popyrin, while Jannik Sinner eased through

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost their round of 16 men’s doubles match to Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday. They lost 3-6, 6-7 (6-8).

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev’s title defence ended at the first hurdle with a straight-sets defeat by Australian Alexei Popyrin, while Jannik Sinner eased through. The Russian never got going in the second-round tie as Popyrin eased to a 6-4, 6-4 win at the claycourt warmup for the French Open. Australian Open champion Sinner cruised through, seeing off American Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-2.

