Bopanna-Ebden ousted; Popyrin dumps defending champ Rublev

Updated on: 11 April,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Monte Carlo
Agencies |

Top

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev’s title defence ended at the first hurdle with a straight-sets defeat by Australian Alexei Popyrin, while Jannik Sinner eased through

Rohan Bopanna and Alexei Popyrin

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost their round of 16 men’s doubles match to Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday. They lost 3-6, 6-7 (6-8). 


Also Read: Billie Jean King Cup: India go down 0-3 to China


Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev’s title defence ended at the first hurdle with a straight-sets defeat by Australian Alexei Popyrin, while Jannik Sinner eased through. The Russian never got going in the second-round tie as Popyrin eased to a 6-4, 6-4 win at the claycourt warmup for the French Open. Australian Open champion Sinner cruised through, seeing off American Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-2.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rohan bopanna tennis news sports news Sports Update
