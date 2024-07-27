‘Can’t drop momentum vs New Zealand, it’s important to start well’

“We had some really good practice matches before we arrived in Paris and the experience as a unit in Switzerland was something unique. We are in a good place mentally and physically to begin our campaign,” added the captain

Harmanpreet Singh

Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh exuded confidence ahead of their Pool B campaign opener against New Zealand at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday.

Speaking about New Zealand in particular, they have been a strong opponent for India, and memories of their 3-3 (4-5 shootout) result at the FIH World Cup in Bhubaneswar last year are a reminder to not get complacent against them, “We have always seen New Zealand as a strong opponent and have discussed this team in detail during our team briefs. It is good to be reminded of the World Cup match against them, so we know we can’t drop the momentum at any point in the game. It’s important for us to start well and keep up the pressure through the game,” said Harmanpreet.

Having arrived in Europe a little over two weeks ago, the Indian side have gone through a three-day mental conditioning camp in Switzerland, played high-octane practice matches against Malaysia, the Netherlands, Germany, and Great Britain in the days leading up to their first Pool B match here.

“We had some really good practice matches before we arrived in Paris and the experience as a unit in Switzerland was something unique. We are in a good place mentally and physically to begin our campaign,” added the captain.

Grouped along with reigning Olympic champions Belgium, Argentina, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand, India need to be on top of their game if they wish to extend their dominance as the most successful men’s hockey side in the history of the Olympics.

“The atmosphere here in the Games Village is extremely good. Meeting with athletes from our Indian contingent and to see how much support we have within our own contingent has been quite overwhelming and this motivates us all the more to do well,” said Harmanpreet.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh cannot wasit for the Games to begin. “The moment we have been eagerly waiting for is finally here and the team is super excited. Of course, there is some nervousness too, but that’s always good before any big game,” he said.

“We are here on a mission... to change the colour of our medal. We are in a tough pool with teams who are serious medal contenders, but on a good day, we have proven to be better than the rest and that’s the mindset we will carry into this tournament. We have learnt to deal with the pressures of an event like the Olympic Games,” concluded Hardik.

