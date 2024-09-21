Ruud, who is ranked No. 9, made 20 unforced errors and just 11 winners

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo of Team World returns the ball to Norway's Casper Ruud of Team Europe during their 2024 Laver Cup men's singles tennis match in Berlin, Germany. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Cerundolo beats Ruud to help Team World lead x 00:00

Francisco Cerundolo got Team World off to a winning start at the Laver Cup with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Team Europe’s Casper Ruud on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Argentine, who is ranked No. 31, overcame five double faults to earn one point for his team at the indoor hard-court men’s tournament with a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup.

Ruud, who is ranked No. 9, made 20 unforced errors and just 11 winners.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever