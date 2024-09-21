Breaking News
Cerundolo beats Ruud to help Team World lead

Updated on: 21 September,2024 09:16 AM IST  |  Berlin
AP , PTI |

Top

Ruud, who is ranked No. 9, made 20 unforced errors and just 11 winners

Cerundolo beats Ruud to help Team World lead

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo of Team World returns the ball to Norway's Casper Ruud of Team Europe during their 2024 Laver Cup men's singles tennis match in Berlin, Germany. Pic/AFP

Francisco Cerundolo got Team World off to a winning start at the Laver Cup with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Team Europe’s Casper Ruud on Friday. 


The Argentine, who is ranked No. 31, overcame five double faults to earn one point for his team at the indoor hard-court men’s tournament with a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup.



Ruud, who is ranked No. 9, made 20 unforced errors and just 11 winners.


