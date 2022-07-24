Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Charles Leclerc takes French Grand Prix pole position

Updated on: 24 July,2022 07:42 AM IST  |  Le Castellet (France)
AFP

Ferrari’s Leclerc, who trails championship leader Verstappen by 38 points in the drivers’ standings, posted a time of one minute and 30.872 seconds

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Pic/AFP


Charles Leclerc will start the French Grand Prix from pole position after edging out his world title rival Max Verstappen in qualifying on Saturday.
 
Ferrari’s Leclerc, who trails championship leader Verstappen by 38 points in the drivers’ standings, posted a time of one minute and 30.872 seconds. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez qualified third-fastest, with Lewis Hamilton completing the second row.

