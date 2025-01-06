Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Charlie shocks rivals in feature event

Charlie shocks rivals in feature event

Updated on: 06 January,2025 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Jockey Bhavani Singh makes it a memorable Sunday

Charlie shocks rivals in feature event

Representational Image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Charlie shocks rivals in feature event
x
00:00

In the final furlong of the Kailashpat Singhania Trophy (1400m), the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card, when Azrinaz (A Sandesh up) and Ataash (TS Jodha up) were busy sapping each other's energy in what looked like a decisive duel, the oldest horse in the fray--Charlie--accelerated beautifully in the hands of jockey Bhavani Singh to steal the thunder--and the race! 


Charlie is trained by Vinesh and owned by Peter Deubet and Ferzin Gaekwad, the latter happens to the trainer's wife. Admitting that Charlie relishes longer trips, Ferzin said, "We took a chance in this race (against younger horses) because there was no suitable race for him in the near future." "We are very happy Charlie pulled it off," a thrilled Peter added. 


For the hardworking jockey Bhavani Singh it turned out to be a memorable Sunday at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, as he also bagged the supporting event, the Air Force Trophy, astride the Karthik-trained The General who finally returned to the winner's enclosure after a long wait of nearly a-year-and-a-half, as he was stripped off his maiden success in July 2023 and relegated to third place after a rival had protested. 


Also Read: The GG era: Team India's records under head coach Gautam Gambhir

Three-year-old bay colt Surrealist (Dali - Arashi), ridden by Vivek G, justified the cramped odds by effortlessly winning the Lt Col Govind Singh (VRC) Cup for trainer Pesi Shroff. Axlrod (jockey TS Jodha; trainer Nosher Cama) claimed the Ravishankar Gupta Salver, instituted in memory of the fine gentleman who delighted this paper's readers for nearly three decades with his camera clicks. 

The card opened with the Kazakh Plate for bottom class horses. Jockey S Zervaan scored his second win of the season astride Beyond Star, the well-backed favourite trained by S Waheed, who stalked leader Marlboro Man all the way before taking charge near the 400m marker, and decisively shrugged off Silver Braid who momentarily got close to his haunches approaching the distance post. 

Ardakan, trained by PS Chouhan and ridden by A Sandesh, won the Dr IC Nagree Trophy for Class III horses; and apprentice jockey A Waydande showed tremendous resolve and skill astride the B Prithviraj-trained Ananya to hold on to the lead in the A Hoyt Plate.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahalaxmi mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports news sports mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK