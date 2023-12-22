Rane got the better of Vihaan Rao, joining top-seeded players Guru Prakash, Darsh Shetty, and Atharv Soni

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Chess: Mukul Rane continues to impress x 00:00

The lead at the top narrowed down to eight players after three rounds, even as unrated Mukul Rane continued his impressive run in the 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture.

Also Read: State-level cricket tournament for blind players to be held at Raymond's Ground

ADVERTISEMENT

Rane got the better of Vihaan Rao, joining top-seeded players Guru Prakash, Darsh Shetty, and Atharv Soni. In a game marked by shifting fortunes, Mukul secured victory from the black side of the Ruy Lopez opening against Vihaan, making decisive moves over the course of 72 moves.

Khanak Paharia, the sole female participant, gave her all, but couldn’t withstand the challenge posed by 3rd-seeded Atharv Soni. She ultimately conceded defeat in 53 moves while playing from the black side in the Italian game.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever