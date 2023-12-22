Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chess Mukul Rane continues to impress

Chess: Mukul Rane continues to impress

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Rane got the better of Vihaan Rao, joining top-seeded players Guru Prakash, Darsh Shetty, and Atharv Soni

Chess: Mukul Rane continues to impress

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Chess: Mukul Rane continues to impress
x
00:00

The lead at the top narrowed down to eight players after three rounds, even as unrated Mukul Rane continued his impressive run in the 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture.


Also Read: State-level cricket tournament for blind players to be held at Raymond's Ground


Rane got the better of Vihaan Rao, joining top-seeded players Guru Prakash, Darsh Shetty, and Atharv Soni. In a game marked by shifting fortunes, Mukul secured victory from the black side of the Ruy Lopez opening against Vihaan, making decisive moves over the course of 72 moves.


Khanak Paharia, the sole female participant, gave her all, but couldn’t withstand the challenge posed by 3rd-seeded Atharv Soni. She ultimately conceded defeat in 53 moves while playing from the black side in the Italian game.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news chess Indian Sports News Sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK