Indian men's and women's chess teams (Pic: @FIDE_chess/X)

India on Sunday made history at the Chess Olympiad, after both its men’s and women’s teams secured their first-ever titles, achieving a remarkable clean sweep of gold medals by triumphing over their respective opponents in the final round.

The Indian men’s team defeated Slovenia with a commanding score of 3.5-0.5, while the women’s team similarly overwhelmed Azerbaijan with the same margin in the 11th and final round of the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad.

Previously, only China and the former Soviet Union had accomplished the feat of winning gold medals in both men’s and women’s categories in the same Olympiad.

Indian men had earlier won two bronze medals -- in 2014 and 2022 -- in the tournament, while the women had bagged a bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai.

Following their triumphant victory, the entire Indian contingent proudly posed with the tricolour.

To enhance the moment, Gukesh and Tania Sachdev stepped forward from either side, playfully imitating the iconic slow-walk celebration of Rohit Sharma and Lionel Messi, which they performed while receiving the T20 World Cup 2024 and FIFA World Cup 2022 trophies, respectively. Earlier this year, Rohit himself had also adopted this celebration during the festivities surrounding the T20 World Cup 2024 victory.

Indian Results: Final Round Open: Vladimir Fedoseev lost to D Gukesh; R Praggnanandhaa beat Anton Demchenko; Jan Subelj lost to Arjun Erigaise; Matej Sebenik drew with Vidit Gujrathi.

Medals: Gold: India; Silver: USA; Bronze: Uzbekistan

Women: Dronavalli Harika beat Gunay Mammadzada; Ulviyya Fataliyeva drew with R Vaishali; Divya Deshmukh beat Govhar Beydullayeva; Balajayeva Khanim lost to Vantika Agrawal.

Gold: India; Silver: Kazakhstan; Bronze: USA.

Individual medals for personal performance:

Open: Board 1: Gold: D Gukesh (Ind); Silver: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb); Bronze: Magnus Carlsen (Nor).

Board 2: Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Cze); Tony Lazov (North Macedonia); Ediz Gurel (Tur)

Board 3: Erigaise Arjun (Ind); Yu Yangyi (Chn); Le Tuan Minh (Vie)

Board 4: Shamsiddin Vakhidov (Uzb); Levon Aronian (USA); Alon Pichot (Esp)

Board 5: Frederic Swane (Ger); Gledura Benjamin (Hun); Ivic Velimir (Srb).

Women: Board 1: Gold: Zhu Jiner (Chn); Silver K Sarasadat (Esp) Bronze: Nana Dzagnidze (Geo)

Board 2: Carissa Yip (USA); Elisabeth Paehtz (Ger); Song Yuxin (Chn)

Board 3: Divya Deshmukh (ind); Sabrina Vega (Esp); Elina Danielian (Arm)

Board 4: Vantika Agrawal (Ind); Alice Lee (USA); Anna Sargsyan (Arm)

Board 5: Dana Kochavi (Isr); Nodira Nadirjanova (Uzb); Lu Miaoyi (Chn).