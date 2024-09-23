Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chess Olympiad Inspired by Rohit Sharma Indian chess team celebrate Olympiad win in style

Chess Olympiad: Inspired by Rohit Sharma, Indian chess team celebrate Olympiad win in style

Updated on: 23 September,2024 05:00 PM IST  |  Budapest
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Previously, only China and the former Soviet Union had accomplished the feat of winning gold medals in both men’s and women’s categories in the same Olympiad

Chess Olympiad: Inspired by Rohit Sharma, Indian chess team celebrate Olympiad win in style

Indian men's and women's chess teams (Pic: @FIDE_chess/X)

Listen to this article
Chess Olympiad: Inspired by Rohit Sharma, Indian chess team celebrate Olympiad win in style
x
00:00

India on Sunday made history at the Chess Olympiad, after both its men’s and women’s teams secured their first-ever titles, achieving a remarkable clean sweep of gold medals by triumphing over their respective opponents in the final round.


The Indian men’s team defeated Slovenia with a commanding score of 3.5-0.5, while the women’s team similarly overwhelmed Azerbaijan with the same margin in the 11th and final round of the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad.



Previously, only China and the former Soviet Union had accomplished the feat of winning gold medals in both men’s and women’s categories in the same Olympiad.


Indian men had earlier won two bronze medals -- in 2014 and 2022 -- in the tournament, while the women had bagged a bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai.

Also Read: Gukesh, Erigaisi on a high

Following their triumphant victory, the entire Indian contingent proudly posed with the tricolour.

To enhance the moment, Gukesh and Tania Sachdev stepped forward from either side, playfully imitating the iconic slow-walk celebration of Rohit Sharma and Lionel Messi, which they performed while receiving the T20 World Cup 2024 and FIFA World Cup 2022 trophies, respectively. Earlier this year, Rohit himself had also adopted this celebration during the festivities surrounding the T20 World Cup 2024 victory.

Watch the video below.

Indian Results: Final Round Open: Vladimir Fedoseev lost to D Gukesh; R Praggnanandhaa beat Anton Demchenko; Jan Subelj lost to Arjun Erigaise; Matej Sebenik drew with Vidit Gujrathi.

Medals: Gold: India; Silver: USA; Bronze: Uzbekistan

Women: Dronavalli Harika beat Gunay Mammadzada; Ulviyya Fataliyeva drew with R Vaishali; Divya Deshmukh beat Govhar Beydullayeva; Balajayeva Khanim lost to Vantika Agrawal.

Gold: India; Silver: Kazakhstan; Bronze: USA.

Individual medals for personal performance:

Open: Board 1: Gold: D Gukesh (Ind); Silver: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb); Bronze: Magnus Carlsen (Nor).

Board 2: Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Cze); Tony Lazov (North Macedonia); Ediz Gurel (Tur)

Board 3: Erigaise Arjun (Ind); Yu Yangyi (Chn); Le Tuan Minh (Vie)

Board 4: Shamsiddin Vakhidov (Uzb); Levon Aronian (USA); Alon Pichot (Esp)

Board 5: Frederic Swane (Ger); Gledura Benjamin (Hun); Ivic Velimir (Srb).

Also Read: Say Chess!

Women: Board 1: Gold: Zhu Jiner (Chn); Silver K Sarasadat (Esp) Bronze: Nana Dzagnidze (Geo)

Board 2: Carissa Yip (USA); Elisabeth Paehtz (Ger); Song Yuxin (Chn)

Board 3: Divya Deshmukh (ind); Sabrina Vega (Esp); Elina Danielian (Arm)

Board 4: Vantika Agrawal (Ind); Alice Lee (USA); Anna Sargsyan (Arm)

Board 5: Dana Kochavi (Isr); Nodira Nadirjanova (Uzb); Lu Miaoyi (Chn).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK