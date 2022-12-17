Raahil makes all the right moves in Colombo

Fifteen-year-old Mullick maintains perfect balance between chess and academics

Raahil Mullick (centre) receiving his medal from Sri Lanka PM Dinesh Gunawardena (right) in Colombo recently

Mumbai’s 15-year-old prodigy Raahil Mullick recently returned from Colombo after winning five medals, including a team gold for India, in the Under-15 Asian Schools Chess Championship. The tournament which witnessed the participation of 56 players from six countries, was held from December 2 to 10. Raahil received his medals from Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

“I was very surprised when we were informed that we would meet the PM. Also, it wasn’t just him coming to our hotel but we had to go to his house and that made it all the more special. I was just in awe of his grand house,” Raahil told mid-day recently.

Raahil, a student of Dhirubhai Ambani International school, hasn’t had time to celebrate as he has returned to completing his pending schoolwork. “I had missed almost 15 days [of school] in getting ready for the tournament and then participating in it. It is very important to keep the balance between both [chess and academics]. I try to focus on one thing at a time. When I go for matches, it’s mainly chess and when I am back, the focus shifts entirely to academics,” Raahil added.

Having started playing chess at the early age of five, the International Master has won several tournaments in different parts of the world. His friends are often amused by how much he has accomplished at such a young age. “They are very proud of my success. Most of them keep saying that I’ve already achieved everything in life and that makes them look bad [laughs]. But, that’s not really true. I have a lot to learn in life ahead,” Raahil remarked.

During the lockdown, Raahil participated in several online tournaments and even got an opportunity to teach chess at the Unacademy platform. But he still prefers offline matches because of the atmosphere. “Playing offline is more streamlined and there has to be more focus with so many people around. So many players playing on different boards makes it a completely different experience,” Raahil added.

He will now completely shift his focus on his class 10 board exams which are to be held in May. When asked about what his goals are in the near future, Raahil said: “I don't have any plans on giving up on either chess or academics. I have an interest in mathematics and science which I would like to pursue further in class 11th and simultaneously keep playing chess to hopefully become a GM [Grand Master]. I don’t have a deadline for that though," Raahil signed off.

