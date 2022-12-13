City’s Aryaveer Pittie wins silver at Bangkok Rapid Chess

Thailand’s Suthiponpaisarn Proudpitcha won the gold with five points

Representation pic

Eight-year-old Aryaveer Pittie claimed a silver medal in the U-8 category at the Bangkok Rapid Chess Championship.

Aryaveer of the American School of Bombay (ASB) finished second with a creditable score of four points out of possible six at the Prasarnmit Plaza Sukhumvit on Sunday.

Thailand’s Suthiponpaisarn Proudpitcha won the gold with five points.

“We are proud of his victory and he indeed played this championship extremely well and look forward to more victories in future,” Aryaveer’s mother Neesha Chhabria said.

