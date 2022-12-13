Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Citys Aryaveer Pittie wins silver at Bangkok Rapid Chess

City’s Aryaveer Pittie wins silver at Bangkok Rapid Chess

Updated on: 13 December,2022 10:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Thailand’s Suthiponpaisarn Proudpitcha won the gold with five points

City’s Aryaveer Pittie wins silver at Bangkok Rapid Chess

Representation pic


Eight-year-old Aryaveer Pittie claimed a silver medal in the U-8 category at the Bangkok Rapid Chess Championship.


Aryaveer of the American School of Bombay (ASB) finished second with a creditable score of four points out of possible six at the Prasarnmit Plaza Sukhumvit on Sunday. 



Also read: Chess kid Avyaay Garg makes the right moves in Singapore


Thailand’s Suthiponpaisarn Proudpitcha won the gold with five points. 

“We are proud of his victory and he indeed played this championship extremely well and look forward to more victories in future,” Aryaveer’s mother Neesha Chhabria said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sports news chess

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK