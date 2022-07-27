Chess: Team capable of doing well without Viswanathan Anand, says India's top ranked player

This side has a perfect mix of young and experienced players and we are capable of doing really well,” Harikrishna said

Viswanathan Anand

India’s top-ranked chess player P Harikrishna on Tuesday said while legendary Viswanathan Anand’s absence from the Indian team will make a big difference, the young players are ready to carve out a niche for themselves at this year’s Chess Olympiad.

Also Read: Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek in US Open entry list

Anand decided not to participate this time, but he will be guiding the Indian team at the showpiece event to be held from July 28 to August 10. “India have a very good team this time around. Obviously, not having [Viswanathan] Anand is going to make a big difference. That said, this side has a perfect mix of young and experienced players and we are capable of doing really well,” Harikrishna said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever