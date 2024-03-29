Chopra to start season with Doha Diamond League on May 10

Chopra, 26, who closed his past season with a gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last year, is aiming to defend his Olympic gold in Paris later this year

Neeraj Chopra

Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will begin his season in the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League series on May 10 in a star-studded field.

Chopra, 26, who closed his past season with a gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last year, is aiming to defend his Olympic gold in Paris later this year.

Chopra’s compatriot Kishore Jena, who finished fifth in the 2023 Budapest World Championships and won silver in Hangzhou with a personal best of 87.54m, will be making his Diamond League debut at the Qatar capital.

“This year, my goal is to defend my Olympic title, but it would also mean a lot to me to break the 90m barrier,” said Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m.

