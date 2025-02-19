Coach’s tweaks will help me hit 90m: Neeraj

One of the mistakes was how I was throwing very low and was leaning towards the left. If I am able to incorporate those changes, I’ll get a lot better,” he added

Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has revealed that his new coach Jan Zelezny has figured out how he can get Chopra to hit the elusive 90m mark.

“I believe a 90m throw is happening soon. He [Zelezny] has made some adjustments in my game. One of the mistakes was how I was throwing very low and was leaning towards the left. If I am able to incorporate those changes, I’ll get a lot better,” he added.

