Coach’s tweaks will help me hit 90m: Neeraj

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

One of the mistakes was how I was throwing very low and was leaning towards the left. If I am able to incorporate those changes, I’ll get a lot better,” he added

Neeraj Chopra

Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has revealed that his new coach Jan Zelezny has figured out how he can get Chopra to hit the elusive 90m mark.


“I believe a 90m throw is happening soon. He [Zelezny] has made some adjustments in my game. One of the mistakes was how I was throwing very low and was leaning towards the left. If I am able to incorporate those changes, I’ll get a lot better,” he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

