Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India men suffer 1 4 thrashing by Germany eves lose 3 4 to Spain

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

India were weak in defence and they lacked quality in the final third. Gurjant Singh’s (13’) goal was as good as it got for India. For Germany, Florian Sperling (7’), Thies Prinz (14’), Michel Struthoff (48’) and Raphael Hartkopf (55’) found the back of the net

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India were found wanting against a relentless German outfit as they suffered a 1-4 drubbing at the hands of the reigning world champions in their FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Liverpool can handle title pressure, says boss Arne Slot


India were weak in defence and they lacked quality in the final third. Gurjant Singh’s (13’) goal was as good as it got for India. For Germany, Florian Sperling (7’), Thies Prinz (14’), Michel Struthoff (48’) and Raphael Hartkopf (55’) found the back of the net.


Earlier, the Indian women gave a better account of themselves compared to their male counter-parts but fell short, losing 3-4 to Spain. Baljeet Kaur (19’), Sakshi Rana (38’), and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (45’) scored for India, while Estel Petchame (25’, 49’), Sofia Rogoski (21’) and Lucia Jimenez (52’) netted goals for Spain.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

