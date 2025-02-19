India men suffer 1-4 thrashing by Germany; eves lose 3-4 to Spain

India were weak in defence and they lacked quality in the final third. Gurjant Singh’s (13’) goal was as good as it got for India. For Germany, Florian Sperling (7’), Thies Prinz (14’), Michel Struthoff (48’) and Raphael Hartkopf (55’) found the back of the net

India were found wanting against a relentless German outfit as they suffered a 1-4 drubbing at the hands of the reigning world champions in their FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Indian women gave a better account of themselves compared to their male counter-parts but fell short, losing 3-4 to Spain. Baljeet Kaur (19’), Sakshi Rana (38’), and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (45’) scored for India, while Estel Petchame (25’, 49’), Sofia Rogoski (21’) and Lucia Jimenez (52’) netted goals for Spain.

