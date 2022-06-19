Breaking News
Collin Morikawa shares lead with Joel Dahmen at US Open

Updated on: 19 June,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Brookline (USA)
The stage was set for high drama in the afternoon at The Country Club

Collin Morikawa. Pic/AFP


Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and fellow American Joel Dahmen shared the US Open lead as Saturday’s third round began with the top three in the world rankings Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler in hot pursuit. The stage was set for high drama in the afternoon at The Country Club.

