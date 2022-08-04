Breaking News
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu through to pre-quarters in singles badminton event

Updated on: 04 August,2022 04:42 PM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

It was always going to be a tough task for Fathimath against the two-time Olympic medallist, who pocketed the Round of 32 match 21-4 21-11 in just 21 minutes

P.V. Sindhu waves after her match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Pic/ PTI


Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event with a comfortable straight game win over Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

It was always going to be a tough task for Fathimath against the two-time Olympic medallist, who pocketed the Round of 32 match 21-4 21-11 in just 21 minutes.

Sindhu, the last edition's silver silver medallist in the singles, hardly broke a sweat while toying with her opponent in the first game.


Without adopting an aggressive approach, Sindhu outfoxed the Madives shuttler with her all-round game. She mostly used her deceptive drops shots to garner points.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Hima Das qualifies for 200m semifinals

In the second game, Fathimath produced some resistance initially and was on level terms with Sindhu till 9-9, as the Indian mostly gave away points on unforced errors.

But Sindhu got her composure back and went into the breather leading 11-9.

After the break, it was all Sindhu as she ran away with the game with Razzaq managing just two points, to book her place in the last-16.

