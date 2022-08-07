CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal assures two more medals in TT

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 August,2022 10:14 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Sharath first paired up with G Sathiyan to beat the Australian pair of Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7) in a thrilling men’s doubles semi-final clash

Star paddler Sharath Kamal continued his sensational run to reach the finals of both the men’s and mixed doubles events and assure India of at least two more medals at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Sharath first paired up with G Sathiyan to beat the Australian pair of Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7) in a thrilling men’s doubles semi-final clash. He then combined with the young Sreeja Akula to enter the mixed doubles final with a sizzling 3-2 win over the Australian duo of Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee.


