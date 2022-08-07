Breaking News
CWG 2022: Sprinter Hima fails to qualify for 200m final

Updated on: 07 August,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Agencies

Hima had qualified for the women’s 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s.

Representative Image


Star Indian sprinter Hima Das failed to qualify for the final of the women’s 200m on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Assam finished third in semifinal 2 with a timing of 23.42 seconds.

Hima had qualified for the women’s 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s.

Commonwealth Games birmingham sports news

