CWG 2022: Sprinter Hima fails to qualify for 200m final

Hima had qualified for the women’s 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s.

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das failed to qualify for the final of the women’s 200m on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Assam finished third in semifinal 2 with a timing of 23.42 seconds.

