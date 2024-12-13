D Gukesh shares a picture reflecting on his historic achievement

The 18-year-old D Gukesh became the 18th World Chess champion. Before D Gukesh's feat, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, unseating Anatoly Karpov in 1985

D Gukesh on December 12 achieved the feat of becoming the youngest-ever World chess champion.

He scripted history by defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore. D Gukesh won the 14th game against Liren in 58 moves, following which he was crowned as the 18th World Chess champion.

With this, the 18-year-old D Gukesh became the 18th World Chess champion. Before D Gukesh's feat, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, unseating Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

D Gukesh had entered the title match as the youngest-ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

He is the second Indian to win the world chess title after the legendary Indian chess star Viswanathan Anand.

“I am just living my dream,” said newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh on Thursday, his unassuming persona shining through even after a history-scripting performance that made him the youngest ever to achieve the triumph.

“I was dreaming this moment for last 10 years. Happy I realised this dream,” Gukesh said after his incredible victory. “I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on,” he added.

“I’ve been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I’m living my dream. I’d like to thank God from candidates till the championship.”

He also praised his opponent Liren. “To me Ding is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion and I’m sorry for Ding and team. I would like to thank my opponent,” D Gukesh said.

