The 18-year-old made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever champion in the history of the sport after defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship tie

File pic

Listen to this article Gukesh recalls how Viswanathan Anand's loss to Magnus in 2013 inspired him to bring the title back home x 00:00

Following his landmark victory in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Championship, Indian chess sensation D Gukesh reflected on how Magnus Carlsen’s 2013 victory over former world champion Viswanathan Anand sparked his ambition to bring the title back to India. Gukesh also revealed plans for a bungee jump to celebrate his triumph, news agency ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Gukesh made history by becoming the youngest-ever FIDE World Chess Champion, defeating China’s Ding Liren in the final game of the championship match. Taking forward the incredible legacy of the great Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh became only the second Indian to clinch the coveted prize after the iconic player, who owned the crown five times in his career.

During the post-match press conference, Gukesh said: “In 2013, during the Chess World Championship in Chennai, I looked at Vishy Sir [Anand] and Magnus (Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen) and thought it would be really cool to be there one day. To actually sit there and see the Indian flag next to me was probably the best moment of my life. When Magnus won, I thought, 'I really want to be the one to bring the title back to India'.”

“Vishy Sir was never officially part of the team, but we all know he was supporting me. He attended one of the training camps and also helped remotely during a few sessions,” Gukesh added.

Congratulating Gukesh, Anand wrote on X, "Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is."

Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is.@FIDE_chess @WacaChess pic.twitter.com/o3hq26JFPf — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) December 12, 2024

Anand has played a mentor's role in Gukesh's journey. "It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India... and for me, a very personal moment of pride," Anand said of Thursday's win, according to news agency AFP.

Ding Liren is an incredible fighter

The world champion also introduced his team of trainers, seconds, and training partners, including Grzegorz Gajewski, Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Pentala Harikrishna, Vincent Keymer, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, and Jan Klimkowski. He also credited mental trainer Paddy Upton, who played a crucial role in India’s 2011 Cricket World Cup victory and the 2024 Paris Olympics hockey bronze, ANI reported.

Speaking about his post-victory plans, Gukesh said, “On the penultimate rest day, maybe after game nine, we went for a walk on the beach. We saw people doing bungee jumping, and Gayu [a teammate] said, 'If you win this thing, I am going to jump off and do bungee jumping.' For some reason, I said I would join too. So now, I think I will. Maybe Paddy can join as well. I'm looking forward to jumping off a bridge!"

Gukesh also recounted an emotional phone call with his mother after securing the title, stating, “We were both crying.”

Reflecting on his journey to the championship, Gukesh credited divine intervention for his success. From failing to qualify for the 2024 FIDE Candidates Tournament to winning it and ultimately claiming the World Championship title, he emphasised his belief in God.

To the youth, Gukesh offered simple advice: “Keep enjoying chess. You will achieve your dream one day.”

He also praised his opponent, China's Ding Liren, calling him “a real inspiration” and added, “What I learned from Ding is what an incredible fighter he is. True champions fight until the very end.”

'Would love to play against Magnus Carlsen'

When asked about the possibility of playing Carlsen for the world title in the future, Gukesh stated, “It’s the toughest challenge in chess. It’s up to Magnus, but I would love to test myself against the best player in the world.”

With the scores tied at 6.5-6.5 going into the final game, Gukesh produced a stellar performance to seal his historic win, concluding with a final score of 7.5-6.5. This victory made him the 18th world chess champion in history, according to FIDE’s official website.

In April, Gukesh made history by winning the 2024 FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament, becoming the youngest-ever challenger for the world title, which was held by Liren.

Overcome with emotion after his win, Gukesh described the achievement as “the best moment of his life.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on the match, Liren said, “I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could have been better, but considering yesterday’s lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets.”

The final game of the championship ended in a draw on Wednesday, leaving the two players tied at 6.5 points each. With one classical game remaining, the title was decided by a single move or mistake. The game lasted for 68 moves.

(With ANI inputs)