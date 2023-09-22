Breaking News
Daga, Lawyer elected to race club’s Board of Appeal

Updated on: 22 September,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Zinia Lawyer topped with 681 votes, followed by Shivlal Daga (467 votes), who were both declared elected, beating Ashwin Mehta (287 votes)

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Elections to the two seats on the Board of Appeal (BoA) of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) Ltd were held on the lawns of the Mahalaxmi racecourse on Thursday on the occasion of the 108th AGM of the race club.Of the three candidates in the fray, Zinia Lawyer topped with 681 votes, followed by Shivlal Daga (467 votes), who were both declared elected, beating Ashwin Mehta (287 votes).


Also Read: Indian Racing Carnival to offer bumper prizes



