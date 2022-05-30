Daruvala finishes second in Monaco

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2022 08:27 AM IST  |  Monaco
PTI |

The 23-year-old chalked up the landmark result, his 11th Formula 2 podium, in Saturday’s sprint race

Jehan Daruvala


India’s Jehan Daruvala took his fourth podium of the Formula 2 season with a second-placed finish at the iconic Monaco street track. The 23-year-old chalked up the landmark result, his 11th Formula 2 podium, in Saturday’s sprint race.

The Prema Racing driver had lined up third on the grid. He got a good getaway but had to take avoiding action to dodge stalled pole-sitter Jake Hughes which allowed teammate Dennis Hauger into the lead. 




Jehan slotted into second and gave chase but was unable to find a way past on the twisting streets of the Principality, notorious for being difficult to overtake on, with the top six, except Hughes, finishing in the order in which they started.


Still, Jehan took home his first Monaco podium, the Red Bull-backed racer going up to the hallowed Royal Box to receive his trophy. Jehan followed up his sprint podium with a points-scoring finish in Sunday’s feature race.

