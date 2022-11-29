×
'Difficult to walk': Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge due to foot injury

Updated on: 29 November,2022 10:41 AM IST  |  Nassau
PTI |

Tournament host Tiger Woods was forced to pull out of this week's Hero World Challenge due to a foot injury that is "making it difficult to walk."

Tournament host Tiger Woods was forced to pull out of this week's Hero World Challenge due to a foot injury that is "making it difficult to walk."


The 46-year-old golfer last played at the British Open in St. Andrews in July. He was set to return to action after a short hiatus with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event starting at the Albany Golf Course on Thursday.



The 15-time major champion said he developed plantar fasciitis, which is an inflammation of a thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes, in his right foot, while preparing for the annual charity event.


"In preparation and practice for this week's Hero World Challenge, I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Monday.

World number 29 Sepp Straka has been named as Woods' replacement.

Woods, however, intends to still compete in two tournaments next month -- a made-for-TV exhibition event and the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie.

"After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and the PNC Championship,¿ the statement added.

The exhibition tournament is scheduled for December 10, while the PNC Championship is scheduled for a week later on December 17-18.

Woods sustained serious injuries on his right leg during his February 2021 car accident.

The Hero World Challenge features a 20-player field and no cut.

