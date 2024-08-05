Djokovic beats Alcaraz to win maiden Oly gold

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Victory allowed him to join Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf and the watching Serena Williams as the only players to win all four Grand Slams and Olympic singles gold

Novak Djokovic after beating Carlos Alcaraz yesterday. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday to claim a maiden Olympic title and become just the fifth player to complete a career Golden Slam. The 37-year-old Serb, competing in his fifth Games, came through 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) in an enthralling final at Roland Garros to add Olympic gold to his 24 Grand Slam triumphs. 


Victory allowed him to join Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf and the watching Serena Williams as the only players to win all four Grand Slams and Olympic singles gold. He also became the oldest singles champion since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988 and shattered Alcaraz’s bid to add gold to the French Open and Wimbledon titles he has pocketed this summer. 



Djokovic celebrated by holding aloft the Serbian flag on court before clambering into the players’ box to embrace his wife and children. “We almost played three hours, the final shot was the only moment when I was sure I could win the match,” said Djokovic. “I put my body, my family on the line to win gold and finally I did it.” 

Alcaraz was distraught and wept as he attempted to conduct a TV interview. “Three hours, a big battle with tough moments,” said the 21-year-old after a final in which neither player dropped serve. “It’s very painful to lose." 

