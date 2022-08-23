Duchess of Cambridge Kate, Roger Federer to play tennis match for charity

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 August,2022 09:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

According to The Sun, Kate and Federer will play at a secret location. Kate played tennis with Emma Raducanu, 19, last year, when the Brit star hailed the royal’s “incredible” forehand

Roger Federer and Kate Middleton


Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, has decided to play a friendly tennis match with Swiss great Roger Federer to raise money for disadvantaged children. According to The Sun, Kate and Federer will play at a secret location. Kate played tennis with Emma Raducanu, 19, last year, when the Brit star hailed the royal’s “incredible” forehand. 

Federer is also Prince George’s tennis teacher. Kate, who is the patron of the Wimbledon All England Tennis Club, and Federer have joined hands to help Action for Children and the LTA Tennis Foundation.

Proceeds of an open practice session of the Laver Cup—a tennis contest co-founded by Federer—which will be played next month will to go Kate’s charities. Some of the cash will fund 50 Lawn Tennis Association training programmes. Meanwhile, Kensington Palace said: “Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport.”

