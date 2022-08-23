Duchess of Cambridge Kate, Roger Federer to play tennis match for charity

According to The Sun, Kate and Federer will play at a secret location. Kate played tennis with Emma Raducanu, 19, last year, when the Brit star hailed the royal’s “incredible” forehand

Roger Federer and Kate Middleton

Federer is also Prince George’s tennis teacher. Kate, who is the patron of the Wimbledon All England Tennis Club, and Federer have joined hands to help Action for Children and the LTA Tennis Foundation.

Proceeds of an open practice session of the Laver Cup—a tennis contest co-founded by Federer—which will be played next month will to go Kate’s charities. Some of the cash will fund 50 Lawn Tennis Association training programmes. Meanwhile, Kensington Palace said: “Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport.”

