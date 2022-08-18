Williams, who last week indicated that she is planning to retire after this month’s US Open, was no match for British teenager Raducanu, who romped to a 6-4, 6-0 win

Serena Williams bowed out of the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Masters at the first hurdle on Tuesday, losing in straight sets to US Open champion Emma Raducanu as the end of her glittering career looms ever closer.

The 40-year-old Williams left the court swiftly after the defeat without speaking to television reporters and did not hold a press conference.

“I was nervous from the first point to the last,” Raducanu said. “Serena is dangerous and can come back from any situation. I had to stay focused.”

