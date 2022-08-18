Breaking News
Mumbai: How most-wanted baby snatcher had free run
Mumbai: Cops recover nearly 800 stolen smartphones in 30 days
Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town
Mumbai: Shiv Sena shifts Dahi Handi to Worli Naka, announces Rs 4 lakh prize
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Serena Williams loses to Emma Raducanu in opener

Serena Williams loses to Emma Raducanu in opener

Updated on: 18 August,2022 09:16 AM IST  |  Cincinnati
AFP |

Top

Williams, who last week indicated that she is planning to retire after this month’s US Open, was no match for British teenager Raducanu, who romped to a 6-4, 6-0 win

Serena Williams loses to Emma Raducanu in opener

Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu


Serena Williams bowed out of the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Masters at the first hurdle on Tuesday, losing in straight sets to US Open champion Emma Raducanu as the end of her glittering career looms ever closer. 


Williams, who last week indicated that she is planning to retire after this month’s US Open, was no match for British teenager Raducanu, who romped to a 6-4, 6-0
win. 

Also Read: Serena Williams bids Canada goodbye after loss to Bencic

The 40-year-old Williams left the court swiftly after the defeat without speaking to television reporters and did not hold a press conference.


“I was nervous from the first point to the last,” Raducanu said. “Serena is dangerous and can come back from any situation. I had to stay focused.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
serena williams us open sports news tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK