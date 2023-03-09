Ekta Bhyan qualifies for Worlds with Asian record, Indian para athletes shine in Dubai GP

Asian Para Games champion Bhyan hurled the discus past 6m-mark in her fifth attempt to bag the bronze medal in women's wheelchair discus F53 event

Ekta Bhyan raised the bar in para-athletics after qualifying for the World Para Athletics Championships, as a seemingly-confident Indian contingent walked away with as many as seven medals at the Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix. The Indian squad, that comprised several youngsters marking their international debut in Dubai, won four silver and three bronze.

The tournament concluded with immense success as it saw seven world records and 45 regional records being broken. China finished atop the medal tally with 102 medal, including 42 gold, followed by Ukraine winning 11 gold and Uzbekistan bagging 9 gold. India, however, finished in 28th spot.

Asian Para Games champion Bhyan hurled the discus past 6m-mark in her fifth attempt to bag the bronze medal in women's wheelchair discus F53 event. The gold medal in the event went to Ukraine's Zoia Ovsii (13.19m).

Bhyan later went on to set a new Asian record in women's club F51 event, despite managing a throw of 17.20m in her sixth attempt. This event was also won by Ovsii who topped the charts with a throw of 23.88m. Her feat in the club throw event helped Bhyan seal her ticket to the World Para Athletics Championships, which is set to take place in Paris from July 8 to 17.

"I am glad that with this performance, I could improve my world ranking and set a new Asian record. Though, I was expecting the throw of 18 plus. Anyway, I will work harder and perform better than this in the upcoming events - World Championship and Asian Para Games. The World Championships will be a huge competition with all the best athletes from all over the world. With three months left for the Championships now, the training will be in full swing to win a medal for the country," Bhyan told the Paralympic Committee of India.

Meanwhile, she was joined by several youngsters on the podium, including Mohan Harsha Uyyala, who bagged the silverware in men's 100m T47 final. Besides, middle-distance runner Balwant Singh Rawat won silver in men's 1500m T11/12 final by clocking 4:26.63 minutes and doubled it up with his second-place finish in men's 5000m final T11/12, racing in 17:23.27min. Throwers Ravi Kumar and Parveen Kumar also joined forces later. Ravi hurled the spear at 50.65m to win silver in men's javelin F46 final, while Parveen won bronze in men's javelin F57 event with an effort of 41.86m, before he picked his second bronze (40.84m) in men's discus men F57 event.

