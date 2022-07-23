Eldhose Paul become first Indian to reach triple jump final

Placed in Group A, Paul, who posted a personal best jump of 16.99 at the Federation Cup earlier this year, finished 12th overall to squeeze through for the 12-man final

Eldhose Paul

Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the men’s triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 with an effort of 16.68 metres.

Placed in Group A, Paul, who posted a personal best jump of 16.99 at the Federation Cup earlier this year, finished 12th overall to squeeze through for the 12-man final.

Also Read: World Athletics Championships 2022: Jackson stuns Shelly-Ann, Lyles triumphs

The other two Indians—Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker—missed the cut.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever