Eldhose Paul become first Indian to reach triple jump final

Updated on: 23 July,2022 07:42 AM IST  |  Eugene
Placed in Group A, Paul, who posted a personal best jump of 16.99 at the Federation Cup earlier this year, finished 12th overall to squeeze through for the 12-man final

Eldhose Paul


Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the men’s triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 with an effort of 16.68 metres. 

Placed in Group A, Paul, who posted a personal best jump of 16.99 at the Federation Cup earlier this year, finished 12th overall to squeeze through for the 12-man final.

Also Read: World Athletics Championships 2022: Jackson stuns Shelly-Ann, Lyles triumphs


The other two Indians—Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker—missed the cut.

