World Athletics Championships 2022: Jackson stuns Shelly-Ann, Lyles triumphs

Shericka Jackson set the fourth fastest time in a 200m race ever run: only Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake have run faster

USA’s Noah Lyles is ecstatic after winning the 200m final on Thursday. Pic/AP, PTI

Noah Lyles defended his world 200m title in electric fashion in a second US sprint cleansweep on Thursday, while Shericka Jackson thwarted Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s bid for a sprint double in the women’s race. Close on the heels of Fred Kerley leading a 1-2-3 for Team USA in the men’s 100m, Lyles made no mistake over the longer sprint, racing home in 19.31 seconds in Eugene.



Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson (right) pips compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (left) to win the 200m final. Pic/AFP

It was the fourth fastest 200m ever run: only Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake have run faster. Lyles’s teammates Kenny Bednarek and teenager Erriyon Knighton took silver and bronze in 19.77 and 19.80sec respectively, to repeated chants of “U-S-A” from home fans at Hayward Field.

There were similar fireworks in the women’s 200m on a balmy, clear night with perfect conditions for sprinting. Jackson set a championship record of 21.45sec, the second fastest time ever run over the distance, for the first individual world title of her career. Only the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, whose 1988 world record of 21.34sec still stands, has run faster. “I am feeling great once I came out and put on the show,” said Jackson.

