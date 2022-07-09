Usain Bolt crafts beautiful birthday wish for ‘baby’ Kasi Bennett

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2022 08:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

He wrote: “I want to wish my baby a happy birthday. U are a beautiful soul and a great mother

Kasi Bennett and Usain Bolt


Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt Instagrammed this picture (right) for his 11.5 million followers to wish partner Kasi Bennett, who turned 32 on Thursday.

He wrote: “I want to wish my baby a happy birthday. U are a beautiful soul and a great mother. Thank you for always being there for us. I LOVE YOU @kasi.b.” Kasi replied: “Thank you my baby. You’ve made this the best birthday!”


